Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 51,075 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (RIBS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.