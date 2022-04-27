SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $18,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 761,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,899,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 466,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38.

