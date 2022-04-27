Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.