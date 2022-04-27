Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 243,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

SPR stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

