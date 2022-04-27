Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as low as C$1.27. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02.
About Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA)
See Also
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.