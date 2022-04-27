StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.38. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 117,001 shares changing hands.

GASS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

