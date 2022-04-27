Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average of $310.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

