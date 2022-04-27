Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.84. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 9,301 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Summer Infant ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

