SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.64 and traded as low as C$6.74. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 82,763 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80. The stock has a market cap of C$724.30 million and a PE ratio of -66.73.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$257.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.21 million. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

