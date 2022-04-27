Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.70. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,093 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

