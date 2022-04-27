Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.84

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.84 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 34.74 ($0.44). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 771,591 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.84.

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Professional Services, and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

