The RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.