The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 17,982 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $11,603,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

