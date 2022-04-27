The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 17,982 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
