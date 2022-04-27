The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.02

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $9.98. The Weir Group shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 14,385 shares.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.55) to GBX 2,190 ($27.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 2,160 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

