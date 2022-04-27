Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 244,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.