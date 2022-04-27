Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 244,329 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
