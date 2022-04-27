Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,832 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $9,711,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 223,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

