Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Epizyme as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,602 shares of company stock worth $6,415 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPZM. StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.