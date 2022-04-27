Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.88.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

