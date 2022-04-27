Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Materion by 43.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Materion by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Materion by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

