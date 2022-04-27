Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $187.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

