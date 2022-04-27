Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

