Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

