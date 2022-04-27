Toronto Dominion Bank Has $241,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

