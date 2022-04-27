Toronto Dominion Bank Has $277,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after buying an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,067,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.