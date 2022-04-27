Toronto Dominion Bank Has $367,000 Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.96.

Shares of MAG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

