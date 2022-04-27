Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $515,000 in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

