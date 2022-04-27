Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $546,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NVEI opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

