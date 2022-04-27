Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $557,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $473.45 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.63. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

