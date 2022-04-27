Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

