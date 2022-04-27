Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

