Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $519,000 Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $372,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $960.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

