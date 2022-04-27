Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

