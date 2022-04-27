Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

