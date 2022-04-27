Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,073 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $332.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

