Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

