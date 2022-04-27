Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,431 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

