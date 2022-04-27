Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,000 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,331,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,506,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,588,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

