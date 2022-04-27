Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,085 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,612.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.