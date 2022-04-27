Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,800 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.