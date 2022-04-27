Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,243 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

