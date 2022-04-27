Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,776 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 632.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

