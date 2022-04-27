Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 513 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.25. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

