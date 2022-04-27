Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,946 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.