Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 60,000 Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of USHG Acquisition worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUGS opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.