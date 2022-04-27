Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,440 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

