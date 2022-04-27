Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $6.95-7.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.95-1.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TT opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average is $172.86. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

