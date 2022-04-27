TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,388 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -147.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

