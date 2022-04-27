Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)
