Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Tupperware Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.600-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.60-3.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $800.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

