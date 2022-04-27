UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

